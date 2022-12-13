Overview

Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State Univ College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.



Dr. Mazzola works at Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder in Boulder, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.