Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD
Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State Univ College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Breakthrough Regenerative Orthopedics Boulder350 Broadway St Ste 202, Boulder, CO 80305 Directions (720) 463-0567
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
I was a D1 athlete trying to deal with a back injury for two years. I couldn't sleep at night, struggled to get through a day with minimal pain, and had an overall lack of energy. I was getting epidural injections every 2-3 months to deal with it. I thought I was stuck with that lifestyle and never felt like doctors heard me. My physical therapist recommended Dr. Mazzola. He found some tears in my glutes and other injuries around my SI joints, injecting me with prolo and PRP. It's four months later, and I feel better then I have in two years! I am able to sleep again, and I have even recently started running again (something I didn't think I would ever be able to do again). I can;t thank him and his staff enough. It has been a great experience. I would highly recommend!
About Dr. Timothy Mazzola, MD
- English, French
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- David Grant Med Center
- David Grant Med Center|David Grant Med Ctr
- Pennsylvania State Univ College of Medicine|Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
