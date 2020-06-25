Overview

Dr. Timothy Mayfield, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Clarke County Hospital, Methodist West Hospital, UnityPoint Health - Iowa Lutheran Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.



Dr. Mayfield works at Iowa Specialty Surgeons in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.