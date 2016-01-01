Dr. Timothy Mate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mate, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Therapeutic Radiology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital, Swedish Cherry Hill Campus and Swedish First Hill Campus.
Seattle Office1225 Madison St, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions
- Radiation Oncology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Naval Med Center San Diego|Yale New Haven Hospital
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Therapeutic Radiology
- St. Anne Hospital
- Swedish Cherry Hill Campus
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Dr. Mate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mate using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mate. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.