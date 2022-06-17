See All Urologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD

Urology
5.0 (9)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Masterson works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    IN Health Urology
    535 Barnhill Dr Ste 420, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-7338

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eskenazi Health
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Bladder Cancer
Testicular Cancer
Kidney and Ureter Removal

Treatment frequency



Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Exstrophy Repair Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Testicular Lesion Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Partial Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urostomy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Urostomy
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Masterson provided care for a family member. ( bladder cancer )He is very caring compassionate he spent a considerable amount of time explaining in detail. He’s a talented doctor and surgeon. Anyone who is under his care is in excellent hands.
    Carol — Jun 17, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD
    About Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD

    • Urology
    • 22 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528227923
    Education & Certifications

    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Masterson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Masterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Masterson works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Masterson’s profile.

    Dr. Masterson has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Masterson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masterson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Masterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Masterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
