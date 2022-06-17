Overview

Dr. Timothy Masterson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Eskenazi Health, Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Masterson works at IN Health Urology in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Testicular Cancer and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.