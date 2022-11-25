See All Plastic Surgeons in San Francisco, CA
Dr. Timothy Marten, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (45)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Marten, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Marten works at Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg in San Francisco, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg
    450 Sutter St Rm 2222, San Francisco, CA 94108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Liposuction
Liposuction

Liposuction Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Nov 25, 2022
    Dr. Marten is most talented and caring facial plastic surgeons. You only have one face . For me it has been few years after early maintenance face lift. I am in my 50 now. Most people think I am in late30 . I still communicate with doctors from time to time. He is perfectionist. I would not trust anyone else. I traveled from Baltimore for my surgery. So worth it!
    Nov 25, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Marten, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740327048
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois
    Internship
    • Kaiser Found Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • UC Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Marten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Marten has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marten has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marten works at Marten Clinic of Plastic Surg in San Francisco, CA. View the full address on Dr. Marten’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Marten. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marten.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marten, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marten appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

