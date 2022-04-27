Dr. Timothy Mar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mar, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Locations
The BIOS Orthopedic Institute2801 K St Ste 330, Sacramento, CA 95816 Directions (916) 732-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Have gone to this Doctor for several years and he is the BEST.
About Dr. Timothy Mar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932199320
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
