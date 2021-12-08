Dr. Timothy Manson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Manson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Manson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Spokane Valley, WA. They completed their residency with Cape Fear Valley Hospital
Dr. Manson works at
Locations
MultiCare Rockwood Orthopedics Foot and Ankle Center Spokane Valley1414 N Houk Rd Ste 208, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 530-5420
Northwest Tms Center16201 E Indiana Ave Ste 5300, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 Directions (509) 530-5420
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Asuris Northwest Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Triwest
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He has worked with our son with multiple sports related injuries. Dr. Manson is always professional, caring and easy to talk to. He is the "go to" doctor for sports related issues!
About Dr. Timothy Manson, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1780684316
Education & Certifications
- Cape Fear Valley Hospital
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Manson works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Manson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.