Dr. Timothy Manoni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manoni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Manoni, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Manoni, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.

Locations
Vascular Experts - Stamford215 Stillwater Ave Ste A, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 425-2792
Center for Advanced Pediatrics85 Old Kings Hwy N, Darien, CT 06820 Directions (844) 482-7285Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 11:30am
Southern Connecticut Vascular Center495 Hawley Ln Ste 2A, Stratford, CT 06614 Directions (203) 375-2861
Hospital Affiliations
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Exchange
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Visit went very smoothly.
About Dr. Timothy Manoni, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1821008715
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Manoni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manoni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manoni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Manoni has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manoni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Manoni speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Manoni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manoni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manoni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manoni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.