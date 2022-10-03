Overview

Dr. Timothy Malone, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Malone works at Timothy Malone DO PA in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.