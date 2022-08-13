Dr. Mackey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Mackey works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mackey?
Office staff was very efficient. Nurse was very on top of everything. Dr explained everything very clearly.
About Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1750426615
Education & Certifications
- University Md
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mackey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mackey works at
Dr. Mackey has seen patients for Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Bladder Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mackey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Mackey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mackey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mackey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mackey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.