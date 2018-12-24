Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mackey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Riverside, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital and Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Pediatric Medical Group of Riverside6950 Brockton Ave Ste 5, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 355-7498
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Community Hospital
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was great and very organized office all our questions asked and taken care of . I love their stance on vaccinations
About Dr. Timothy Mackey, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265519557
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals|University Tex Med Br Galveston
- University Of Texas|University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
