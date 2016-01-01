See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Timothy Lyons, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Timothy Lyons, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lyons works at Champaign Dental Group in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    MUSC Health Rutledge Tower
    135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 1
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Diabetes Type 1

Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • English
    • Male
    • 1770552796
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • The Queen's University Of Belfast, College Of Medicine And Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

