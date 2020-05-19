See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Timothy Luke, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Luke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.

Dr. Luke works at Laser Spine Institute in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Laser Spine Institute Scottsdale
    8888 E Raintree Dr Ste 165, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 568-6868

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondolthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    May 19, 2020
    Almost two years after dr luke found bone spurs in my lumbar region. No other specialists could solve my pain issue. I am med free and for the last 6 months my muscles are more sore than the discomfort of ddd in my back. Thank you dr luke for looking beyond imaging and rescuing myself and my family through surgery and treatment. God bless your mind, hands and your family.
    T Branch — May 19, 2020
    About Dr. Timothy Luke, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 27 years of experience
    • English
    • 1437125846
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Undergraduate School
    • Colorado State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Luke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Luke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Luke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Luke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Luke works at Laser Spine Institute in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Luke’s profile.

    Dr. Luke has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Luke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Luke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Luke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Luke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Luke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

