Overview

Dr. Timothy Lukas, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Port Huron, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Mclaren Port Huron.



Dr. Lukas works at McLaren Port Huron Pulmonary, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine in Port Huron, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.