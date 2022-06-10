Overview

Dr. Timothy Louie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Louie works at Sierra Orthopedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Essential Tremor, Migraine and Epilepsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.