Dr. Timothy Louie, MD
Dr. Timothy Louie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Carson Valley Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Sierra Orthopedics645 N Arlington Ave Ste 655, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3554
Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center235 W 6th St, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 770-3000
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Went for my follow up appt yesterday He came up with a plan of care for me and tests to follow He is awesome
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1407805401
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
