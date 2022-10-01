Overview

Dr. Timothy Lorenzen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lorenzen works at Tampa Eye Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Exotropia and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.