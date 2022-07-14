Overview

Dr. Timothy Lonesky, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Somerset, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Lonesky works at Lake Cumberland Rheumatology in Somerset, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.