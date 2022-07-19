Dr. Logan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Logan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Logan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.
Locations
McLaren Macomb Cardiovascular Institute1030 Harrington St Ste 101, Mount Clemens, MI 48043 Directions (586) 464-4010
McLaren Oakland Cardiovascular Institute6507 Town Center Dr Ste A, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (586) 464-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Macomb
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional, responsive, knowlegble. Im very confident that Doctor Logan is one of the best cardiologist in the business. I drive 45 minutes to see him...
About Dr. Timothy Logan, DO
- Interventional Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477763779
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
