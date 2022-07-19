Overview

Dr. Timothy Logan, DO is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Mount Clemens, MI. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Logan works at McLaren Cardiovascular Institute in Mount Clemens, MI with other offices in Clarkston, MI. They frequently treat conditions like First Degree Heart Block, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.