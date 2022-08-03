Overview

Dr. Timothy Linker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Bethesda North Hospital, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Linker works at Healthlink Family Practice and Sports Medicine in Mason, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.