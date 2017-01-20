Overview

Dr. Timothy Link, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Link works at Active Orthopedics and Sports Medicine in Montclair, NJ with other offices in West Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.