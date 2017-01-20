Dr. Timothy Link, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Link is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Link, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Link, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center and Riverview Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (732) 222-8866Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Dr. Lustgarten121 State Route 36 Ste 330, West Long Branch, NJ 07764 Directions (732) 222-8866
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
- Riverview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Link is one of the best doctors I've ever seen. Since my car accident I have seen over a dozen doctors. Link is so kind; I tend to ask a lot of questions and some doctors seemed annoyed with that. Dr. Link sits down and really talks to you. He did my surgery and did an amazing job. He implanted a stimulator in my spine. His placement of it was perfect for where my pain is. His assistant, Renee, is also amazing. Always willing to help with anything you need. Both are rare and so wonderful.
About Dr. Timothy Link, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Complex Spine Fellowship with Volker Sonntag at the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix, Arizona
- University of Vermont in affiliation with Fletcher Allen Health Care in Burlington, Vermont, and Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine
- Tufts University School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Link has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Link accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Link has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
