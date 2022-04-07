Dr. Timothy Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Liao, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Liao, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center.
Dr. Liao works at
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center5601 De Soto Ave, Woodland Hills, CA 91367 Directions (833) 574-2273Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He was very nice, didn't rush me at all and showed interest.
About Dr. Timothy Liao, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1114005733
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Internal Medicine

Dr. Liao speaks Mandarin.
