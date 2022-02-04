See All Plastic Surgeons in Brandon, FL
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center.

Dr. Lian works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL and Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Brandon
    540 Medical Oaks Ave Ste 102, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 699-9947
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Riverview
    9598 Us Highway 301 S, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-1124
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Tampa - 14521 University Point Pl
    14521 University Point Pl, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 230-8364
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Impetigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Impetigo

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 04, 2022
    In twice for suspicious mole removal and a good thing I did. The Doctor is a great diagnostician and an even better surgeon. Great work in adding him to the Practice.
    Bonnie D. — Feb 04, 2022
    About Dr. Timothy Lian, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1154355493
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Washington University
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    • Clinical Pathology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Willis-Knighton Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Lian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lian. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

