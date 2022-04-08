Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Willoughby Hills, OH. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Locations
Timothy Levar, DPM, LLC34600 Chardon Rd Unit 8, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094 Directions (440) 585-2640
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Levar was very kind with all he did for me . He made me feel very comfortable in explaining my procedure. His staff was also very kind.
About Dr. Timothy Levar, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic/Kaiser Permanente Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgical Residency
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- CLEVELAND STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Levar has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Levar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levar.
