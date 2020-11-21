Dr. Lesser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Lesser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lesser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Lesser works at
Locations
1
South Bay Urology20911 Earl St Ste 140, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 542-0199Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
2
Pacific Endo Surgical Center3445 Pacific Coast Hwy Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 326-1666
- 3 22525 Maple Ave Ste 106, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (818) 937-9969
4
Torrance Memorial Medical Center3330 Lomita Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 542-0199Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Lesser by another seasoned Urologist and I am certainly grateful. His support staff and colleagues are top notch and very caring even despite the pandemic.
About Dr. Timothy Lesser, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1053436550
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Bladder Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lesser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesser.
