Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.
BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville4700 Memorial Dr Ste 340, Belleville, IL 62226 Directions (618) 234-9884
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
- Memorial Hospital East
Dr. Timothy LeeBurton and his nurses treated me with kindness and compassion. I sustained a broken wrist that required surgery. Dr. LeeBurton took time to explain everything in detail, and I felt like I was in very capable hands. His nurses were also very attentive. My surgery was a success, and I am healing nicely.
About Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
- Rush Medical College Of Rush University
Dr. Leeburton has seen patients for Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leeburton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
66 patients have reviewed Dr. Leeburton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leeburton.
