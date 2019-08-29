Overview

Dr. Timothy Leeburton, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Belleville, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Belleville and Memorial Hospital East.



Dr. Leeburton works at BJC Medical Group Orthopedics & Sports Medicine at Belleville in Belleville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Arm, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Ganglion Cyst along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

