Dr. Timothy Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Lee, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.
Family Practice Associates of Southern Hills - Nashville397 Wallace Rd Ste 100 Bldg C, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 703-2239
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
He saved my life. I had meningitis was in hospital for 7 months but dr.lee did put in 2 spinal shunting drlee put in a vp shunt first time I could sit up
- Neurology
- English, Korean and Spanish
- 1790736650
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- New York University School of Medicine
- Neurology
