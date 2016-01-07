Dr. Lawrence has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Lawrence, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lawrence, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 132 Allens Creek Rd Fl 2, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 473-5140
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lawrence?
Dr. Lawrence took me on at a difficult stage in my life. He is an expert in dx and meds. He listens carefully to what I say and bases his decisions, at least in part, on my input. Very likeable individual.
About Dr. Timothy Lawrence, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1528004223
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lawrence accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lawrence has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lawrence. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lawrence.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lawrence, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lawrence appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.