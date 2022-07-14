Dr. Timothy Lavender, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lavender, DO
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lavender, DO is a Dermatologist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Lavender works at
Locations
Eastern Ky Bone & Joint Surgery Psc108 N Auxier Ave, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 432-9106
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lavender?
Dr. Lavender has a way of treating skin problems without scaring one too death like other doctors! He’s the best I’ve seen. Authentic & empathic!
About Dr. Timothy Lavender, DO
- Dermatology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1669426003
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavender has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavender has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lavender speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavender.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lavender, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lavender appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.