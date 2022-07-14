Overview

Dr. Timothy Lavender, DO is a Dermatologist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Lavender works at Pikeville Dermatology in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Actinic Keratosis and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.