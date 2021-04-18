Dr. Timothy Larson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Larson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Larson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Denton, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from The Ohio State University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton and Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway.
Denton Hand & Orthopedics2401 W Oak St Ste 102, Denton, TX 76201 Directions (940) 299-4263Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton
- Wise Health Surgical Hospital at Parkway
Dr. Larson was very professional and competent treating the break in my son’s hand. I would highly recommend him.
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- Mary S Stern/University Of Cincinnati Hand Surgery Fellowship
- Carolinas Med Ctr, Orthopedic Surgery
- Carolinas Med Center
- The Ohio State University College of Medicine
- University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
