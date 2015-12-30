Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Lantvit works at
Locations
-
1
Willowbrook Podiatry Inc.62 63rd St, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Directions (630) 887-9221
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lantvit?
Very efficient, friend doctor!
About Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1720134422
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lantvit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lantvit accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lantvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lantvit works at
Dr. Lantvit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantvit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.