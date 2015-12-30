See All Podiatrists in Willowbrook, IL
Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM

Podiatry
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Willowbrook, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Lantvit works at Foot First Podiatry Willowbrook in Willowbrook, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Willowbrook Podiatry Inc.
    62 63rd St, Willowbrook, IL 60527 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 887-9221

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2015
    Very efficient, friend doctor!
    — Dec 30, 2015
    About Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1720134422
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy Lantvit, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lantvit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lantvit has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lantvit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lantvit works at Foot First Podiatry Willowbrook in Willowbrook, IL. View the full address on Dr. Lantvit’s profile.

    Dr. Lantvit has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lantvit.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lantvit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lantvit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

