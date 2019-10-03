Dr. Timothy Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Lang, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Lang, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Lang works at
Locations
-
1
St. Luke's Hospital232 S Woods Mill Rd, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
-
2
Woods Mill Orthopedics Limited224 S Woods Mill Rd Ste 330, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 576-7013
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lang?
Dr. Lang is incredible! He is thorough and has a wonderful bedside manner. My recovery was so fast and the relief was immediate.
About Dr. Timothy Lang, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1285627489
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang works at
Dr. Lang has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.