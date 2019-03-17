Overview

Dr. Timothy Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL with other offices in Lake City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.