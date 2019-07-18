Overview

Dr. Timothy Landis, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.



Dr. Landis works at Champaign Dental Group in Albany, NY with other offices in Troy, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.