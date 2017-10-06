Overview

Dr. Timothy Kuwada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.



Dr. Kuwada works at Carolinas Medical Ctr in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.