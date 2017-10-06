Dr. Timothy Kuwada, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuwada is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kuwada, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kuwada, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Locations
Carolinas Healthcare System1025 Morehead Medical Dr Ste 300, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 355-1813
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been very impressed with Dr. Kuwada and his staff. He answered my questions and explained how he was going to perform the colectomy that I needed. His nurse Muriel is amazing and was very glad to answer any questions that I had. I would recommend Dr. Kuwada.
About Dr. Timothy Kuwada, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuwada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuwada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuwada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuwada has seen patients for Ventral Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuwada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuwada. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuwada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuwada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuwada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.