Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Lake Norman Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kuo works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Cancer Institute - Huntersville10030 Gilead Rd Ste 350, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (980) 369-3491
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am so grateful for Dr. Kuo and his staff. He listens to you and he explains things well. His staff is caring and kind. Everyone in the Mooresville office was wonderful to me during my treatment and even now when I have to go for check ups. They are attentive, helpful, caring, and kind. I highly recommend Dr. Kuo and his staff to anyone who may be facing cancer.
About Dr. Timothy Kuo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1306894829
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hosp&amp;Clin
- Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
Dr. Kuo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuo accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuo has seen patients for Anemia, Breast Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuo.
