Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kuang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Galileo Surgery Center1001 E Foothill Blvd, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Directions (805) 439-2998
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kuang?
I highly recommend Dr. Kuang! I had been waiting for a long overdue Epidural injection, and when I mentioned that my appointment was booked a month out, Dr. Kuang suggested I make my appointment in Santa Maria for a quicker appointment time…. three weeks earlier! I so appreciate this! Dr. Kuang listens to me and is doing what he can to alleviate my pain! I am very appreciative of Dr. Kuang!
About Dr. Timothy Kuang, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1134107550
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- Pain Medicine, Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kuang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kuang accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kuang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kuang works at
Dr. Kuang has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kuang speaks Mandarin.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.