Dr. Timothy Kroshus, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.



Dr. Kroshus works at I am retired in Saint Paul, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open, Lobectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.