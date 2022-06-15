Overview

Dr. Timothy Kreth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carthage, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Kreth works at Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Carthage in Carthage, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN and Mt Juliet, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain and Syncope along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.