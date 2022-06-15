Dr. Timothy Kreth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kreth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kreth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Timothy Kreth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carthage, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Summit Medical Center.
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Carthage107 Health Care Dr, Carthage, TN 37030 Directions (629) 888-5150
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Hermitage5045 Old Hickory Blvd Ste 200, Hermitage, TN 37076 Directions (629) 888-5150
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Mount Juliet108 Providence Trl, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 449-6868
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Summit Medical Center
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I met with Dr. Kreth to review my recent echocardiogram. He was prompt, courteous, attentitive, informative, in summary, everything you would want in your doctor.
About Dr. Timothy Kreth, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1679546717
- U Tenn
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- University Of Dallas
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kreth has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kreth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kreth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kreth has seen patients for Chest Pain and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kreth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Kreth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kreth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kreth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kreth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.