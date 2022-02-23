Dr. Timothy Kremchek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kremchek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kremchek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kremchek, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Clinton Memorial Hospital and Trihealth Evendale Hospital.
Dr. Kremchek works at
Locations
-
1
Beacon Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine500 E Business Way, Cincinnati, OH 45241 Directions (513) 354-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
- Clinton Memorial Hospital
- Trihealth Evendale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kremchek performed Tommy John surgery on my sons elbow many years ago allowing him to complete his college baseball career with honors. He later repaired his ACL allowing my son to continue playing adult baseball. Six years ago he did a total knee replacement surgery on my wife with a great outcome and just a few weeks ago did a total knee replacement surgery on me that is going very well. He is skilled, professional and my entire family has benefited from his excellent care. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Timothy Kremchek, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1467442335
Education & Certifications
- Alabama Sports Medicine-Dr. James Andrews
- American Sports Med Institute
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
