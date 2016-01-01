Dr. Timothy Kozelsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozelsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kozelsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kozelsky, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Albert Lea, MN. They specialize in Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin and Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Dr. Kozelsky works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic Health System - Albert Lea404 W Fountain St Unit 516, Albert Lea, MN 56007 Directions (507) 201-9584Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Rochester Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 204-5534
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kozelsky?
About Dr. Timothy Kozelsky, MD
- Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1790762128
Education & Certifications
- FAIRFIELD UNIVERSITY / GRADUATE SCHOOL OF EDUCATION AND ALLIED PROFESSIONS
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea And Austin
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kozelsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozelsky works at
Dr. Kozelsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozelsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozelsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozelsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.