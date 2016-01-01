Dr. Timothy Knight, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knight is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Knight, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Knight, MD is a dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. Dr. Knight completed a residency at Md. He currently practices at North County Dermatology Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.
Locations
North County Dermatology Clinic6500 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 Directions (863) 853-3331Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Timothy Knight, MD
- Dermatology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Md
- Tripler Genl Hosp
- Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Knight?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knight has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knight accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Knight has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knight has seen patients for Ringworm, Athlete's Foot and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knight on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Knight speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Knight. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knight.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knight, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knight appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.