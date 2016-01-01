See All Dermatologists in Lakeland, FL
Dermatology
3.5 (21)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Timothy Knight, MD is a dermatologist in Lakeland, FL. Dr. Knight completed a residency at Md. He currently practices at North County Dermatology Clinic. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

  1. 1
    North County Dermatology Clinic
    6500 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (863) 853-3331
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Ringworm Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • AvMed
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Coventry Health Care
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare

  • Dermatology
  • 47 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • Male
  • 1568536126
  • Md
  • Tripler Genl Hosp
  • Univ Of Mo Columbia Sch Of Med
  • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
3.4
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(8)
