Dr. Kneebone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Simi Valley, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventist Health Simi Valley.
Dr. Kneebone works at
Locations
Timothy S Kneebone DPM2650 Jones Way Ste 3, Simi Valley, CA 93065 Directions (805) 955-9373
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Simi Valley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Thumbs up! Always a joy to see Dr. Kneebone for my foot concerns. I always enjoy the positive experience during my office visits. Very friendly and accommodating. Salamat po.
About Dr. Timothy Kneebone, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Spanish
- 1497735930
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kneebone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kneebone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kneebone works at
Dr. Kneebone has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kneebone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kneebone speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kneebone. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kneebone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kneebone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kneebone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.