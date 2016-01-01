Dr. Timothy Kinsella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kinsella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kinsella, MD
Dr. Timothy Kinsella, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) and Brain Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 110 Lockwood St Ste 130, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8402
-
2
Providence Office593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-8311Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Tufts Medical Center800 Washington St, Boston, MA 02111 Directions (401) 444-8402WednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Internal Medicine, Medical Oncology and Therapeutic Radiology
