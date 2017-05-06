Overview

Dr. Timothy King, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Crown Point, IN. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.



Dr. King works at APAC in Crown Point, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.