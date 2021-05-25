See All General Dentists in Madisonville, KY
Overview

Dr. Timothy King, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Madisonville, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. King works at Pebble Creek Family Dentistry LLC in Madisonville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pebble Creek Family Dentistry LLC
    2100 N Main St Ste A, Madisonville, KY 42431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (270) 515-3787

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Botox® Injection
Cavity
Dental Crown
Botox® Injection
Cavity
Dental Crown

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cavity
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Dentures Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dentures
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Intraoral Camera Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Partial Dentures Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Scaling and Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Discoloration Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ameritas
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 25, 2021
    Dr King has ALWAYS been outrageously friendly and caring. Every single person in that office, including the hygienists, always make you feel welcome. I’ve never had a bad experience and always feel I’ve gotten the best treatment possible.
    — May 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Timothy King, DMD
    About Dr. Timothy King, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184715120
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Timothy King, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Pebble Creek Family Dentistry LLC in Madisonville, KY. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

