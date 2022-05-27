Dr. Killeen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Timothy Killeen, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Killeen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital and Temecula Valley Hospital.
Dr. Killeen works at
Locations
1
Timothy J. Killeen MD Inc.29645 Rancho California Rd Ste 226, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 694-4304
2
Rancho Springs Medical Center25500 Medical Center Dr, Murrieta, CA 92562 Directions (951) 694-4304
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
- Temecula Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Killeen?
My visit was absolutely beyond words..Dr. Killian is a special doctor so caring and knowledgeable 6 stars..Mercy is also very pleasant to be with
About Dr. Timothy Killeen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154426849
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Killeen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Killeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Killeen has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Bronchoscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Killeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Killeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Killeen.
