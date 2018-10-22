Overview

Dr. Timothy Khater, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Khater works at West Texas Eye Associates in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Dry Eyes and Eye Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.