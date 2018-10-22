Dr. Timothy Khater, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khater is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Khater, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Khater, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Locations
West Texas Eye Associates12210 Quaker Ave, Lubbock, TX 79424 Directions (806) 792-5900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Main issue is calling for yearly check as requested by the office by email, then calling to schedule and there is a 6 month wait. Very bad practice. I really like Dr. Khater, and even thought he did my cataract surgery, I now have to see another provider.
About Dr. Timothy Khater, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Northwestern U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khater has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khater accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khater has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khater has seen patients for Floaters, Dry Eyes and Eye Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khater on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khater speaks Arabic.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Khater. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khater.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khater, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khater appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.