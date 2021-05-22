Dr. Timothy Kennedy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kennedy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kennedy, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Kennedy works at
Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9824Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Understanding and compassionate. Are the two words I would use to describe Dr Kennedy. Regardless of the bad news that he had to deliver to me many times when dealing with my family member who has since passed he always talk to me with dignity , respect and explained all what was going on , He was always very straight with me never sugarcoat anything but always compassionate and apologetic at the same time and incredibly sympathetic to what we were going through .
About Dr. Timothy Kennedy, MD
- Surgical Oncology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1235394255
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kennedy using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kennedy has seen patients for Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer and Stomach Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kennedy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
