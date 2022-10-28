Dr. Timothy Kelsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kelsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kelsch, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Kelsch works at
Locations
Valley ENT Scottsdale - Osborn3501 N Scottsdale Rd Ste 160, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 273-8448Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Kelch by my PCP. My sinus on one side had slowly fully restricted over a long period of time until I noticed I could not pass air through it at all. I thought I just had a perpetual allergy response and just toughed it out, until I couldn't anymore. When I saw Dr. Kelch he immediately identified it as a tumor. Luckily, tests identified it as benign. We discussed it, and I gave the ok to schedule surgery. Dr. Kelsch is a very skilled, conscientious and thorough surgeon, as you would want for any kind of surgery. He was well prepared for any potential issues in advance. The surgery went very well without any negative outcome, and I am now amazed at how well I can breathe. I scheduled a second surgery for a tumor on my tongue. Dr. Kelch again was an outstanding surgeon for this procedure. In the office he is easy to talk to, listen ed to my questions and concerns, explained things very thoroughly, and I never felt rushed. I highly recommend Dr. Kelsch.
About Dr. Timothy Kelsch, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1801885017
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- UC Davis
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelsch works at
Dr. Kelsch has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Chronic Sinusitis and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
97 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelsch.
