Overview

Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Kelly works at Timothy F Kelly MD PA in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Boil along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.