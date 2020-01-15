Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD
Overview
Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Kelly works at
Locations
-
1
Arthritis Care Centre LLC1840 Mease Dr, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 712-8222
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kelly?
Very caring doctor & very knowledgible.
About Dr. Timothy Kelly, MD
- Dermatology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184606816
Education & Certifications
- National Cancer Institute
- North Carolina Memorial Hospital
- Mc Ga
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kelly works at
Dr. Kelly has seen patients for Dry Skin, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Boil, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kelly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kelly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kelly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.